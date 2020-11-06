SAPD: Man wounded in shooting at San Pedro Springs Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at San Pedro Springs Park, officers said Friday morning.

Officers were called to the park before noon after the man reported being shot, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the bathroom. The man suffered a gunshot wound and a graze wound, officers said.

The man was taken to a hospital, but was not cooperative with police, investigators said.

Officers have no suspect information and the investigation remains underway.