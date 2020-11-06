76ºF

Local News

SAPD: Man wounded in shooting at San Pedro Springs Park

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Police were called to a shooting at San Pedro Springs Park on Friday, Nov. 6.
Police were called to a shooting at San Pedro Springs Park on Friday, Nov. 6. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at San Pedro Springs Park, officers said Friday morning.

Officers were called to the park before noon after the man reported being shot, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the bathroom. The man suffered a gunshot wound and a graze wound, officers said.

The man was taken to a hospital, but was not cooperative with police, investigators said.

Officers have no suspect information and the investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: