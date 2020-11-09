Man brandishing handgun robs South Side Walgreens, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s wielding a gun robbed a South Side Walgreens late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to a Walgreens store in the 2700 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from West Theo Avenue, after receiving word of a robbery.

According to police, the man entered the store and walked around briefly just before exiting and returning inside. That’s when, police said, the man placed some merchandise on the counter and showed the store clerk a gun in his waistband.

Police said the man demanded money from the store clerk, took the cash and fled.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The store employee was not injured.