Looking for love? ‘The Bachelor’ mansion is now up for rent on Airbnb

Calling all fans of the hit show, “The Bachelor" — whether you’re looking for love or a luxurious getaway, the show’s mansion is now available for rent on Airbnb.

The mansion, also known as the Villa de la Vina, resides in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu, California, and can house up to 13 guests. The villa has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight and a half baths.

"The Bachelor" mansion available for rent on Airbnb. (Airbnb.com)

However, it won’t come cheap. It’ll cost you $5,999 a night, according to Airbnb’s listing.

“This 200 year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views,” the listing says.

"The Bachelor" mansion available for rent on Airbnb. (Airbnb.com)

The mansion also gives guests access to its infamous pools, two jacuzzis, a pool table, hand-crafted furniture, beautiful views, and plenty of outdoor space.

