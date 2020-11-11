‘Will you accept this vlog?’: Tayshia’s season officially begins!

SAN ANTONIO – Tayshia Adams officially steps in as the leading lady during episode five of season 16 of “The Bachelorette.”

She meets the 16 guys who were left in limbo when Clare Crawley decided to quit the show after finding love with one of the contestants.

But that’s not all. Chris Harrison surprises Adams with four new men coming in to join the cast.

As expected, this creates quite a bit of tension, and therefore drama, with the other guys in the house.

