Young boy hospitalized in ‘very critical condition’ after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A young boy is hospitalized in “very critical condition” after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a loaded gun, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Friday evening at an apartment in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

Officers were initially called for shots fired in the area. After arriving at the scene, police discovered the young boy, who is 12-years-old, had gotten ahold of the loaded gun and accidentally shot himself.

The boy’s older brother witnessed the incident and his sister was also home at the time. Their parents were at work when it happened, police said.

According to officers, the brother might have been handling the weapon before the young boy got ahold of it. However, that is still under investigation.

The boy was taken to University Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

No one else was injured in the incident, and police are questioning family members. No charges have been filed against anyone.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in 2007 Universal City fatal shooting