Man charged with murder in 2007 Universal City fatal shooting

Nearly three months after University City police cracked a 2007 cold case, the man accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Blase Wright Jr. has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the indictment of Joseph Brandon Selders on Friday.

Universal City police have been investigating Wright’s death since he was gunned down in February 2007 during an apparent robbery.

Blase Wright Jr., 21, was gunned down in 2007 in his Universal City apartment. (KSAT)

In 2009, police discovered evidence of a separate drive-by shooting that used the same gun linked to Wright’s death. Still, police didn’t have enough evidence tying the crime to the suspects.

While re-examining the case, investigators spoke with witnesses again in July 2020, leading them to Joseph Selders and his wife.

Selders' wife was also arrested on suspicion of capital murder in August, but court records show her charges were dismissed pending further investigation. A third suspect who was also arrested in connection with Wright’s death saw his charges dismissed for the same reason.

Following the arrest, Wright’s family told KSAT that they were in shock.

“It was an overwhelming day. It really was. I’ve always hoped for it. But after 13 years, you start to lose faith,” Stacie Vollmer, Wright’s aunt, said.

The case is being prosecuted in the 227th District Court.