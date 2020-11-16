Poth ISD closing in-person instruction after teacher, student test positive for COVID-19

Poth, TEXAS – A month after opening its doors back to in-person instruction, Poth ISD is closing them once again after a high school student and elementary teacher test positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page, superintendent Paula Renken states that along with the positive cases, multiple staff members and students have been quarantined because of close contact with positive coronavirus individuals.

“This decision to close all campuses has been made in order to protect both students and staff from further exposure risk,” Renken stated in the letter.

Last month, all students except medically-exempt students and those with high-risk family members were required to return to the classroom.

School officials said productivity was low with virtual learning. Their decision to bring students back to campus was made with consideration of research in collaboration with health officials and a low number of coronavirus cases in Wilson County.

The closure will go into effect Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will stay in place for the rest of the week. During the closure, the school facilities will undergo a thorough sanitizing and disinfecting.

“We hope the planned Thanksgiving week holiday in combination with this closure will help slow the spread of the virus,” Renken stated in the letter.

Athletic and band practices will continue as scheduled with the continued requirement of students and staff wearing face coverings, hand sanitizing and washing and social distancing.

