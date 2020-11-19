Weston Urban opens downtown park next to Frost Tower.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Local development group Weston Urban’s downtown park next to Frost Tower is now open to the public.

The 1.2-acre space brings greenery and seating in close proximity to its flagship office building as well as ongoing projects such as the city’s renovation of the old Frost Bank building and the redevelopment of San Pedro Creek.

Weston Urban recently hired San Antonio native David Robinson Jr., the son of former Spurs center and NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson, as its director of parks and recreation to oversee the park. He described the park as the “front yard” of the downtown tech district, with his goal being to activate the space with events such as happy hours and movie screenings as well as corporate and nonprofit events. Robinson came from private equity firm Blueprint Local in San Antonio, where he was a founding member.

Aimed at young professionals, the park has spaces for six food trucks as well as public Wi-Fi. Weston Urban President Randy Smith told reporters Tuesday that while the pandemic changed how people utilize urban spaces, it won’t stop the need for development in the downtown core. The park carries the added benefit of being able to hold socially-distanced outdoor meetings.

“We think the importance is heightened, we think people want to do things outside right now,” Smith said. “We see this as an ideal gathering spot for folks.”

Also on the site is the first local restaurant for Pinkerton’s Barbecue, based in Houston.

Read more on this story and see more photos at the San Antonio Business Journal.