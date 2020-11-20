Judge sends duo to federal prison for stealing, selling military equipment from Camp Mabry

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sentenced 36-year-old former U.S. Property and Fiscal Office Program Analyst Joseph Mora and 27-year-old former Texas Army National Guardsman Cristal Avila for stealing and selling over $2.4 million in sensitive military equipment stolen from Camp Mabry in Austin, according to the Department of Justice.

Yeakel called it “the ultimate breach of trust.”

Mora was sentenced to three years in prison and Avila was sentenced to two years in prison, according to authorities.

From 2016 to 2019, Mora and Avila stole large quantities of government property, including scopes, infrared laser aiming devices and thermal night vision goggles, all adding up to an estimated value of over $2.4 million, according to reports.

In addition to serving time in federal prison, More and Avila must pay, jointly and severally, $2,420,065 in restitution.

“Stealing military equipment and offering it to the highest bidder endangers our communities and the brave men and women who protect us here at home and abroad. Thanks to the hard work of DCIS Southwest Field Office, HSI, Army CID, and USPIS, the individuals who purloined more than $2.4 million worth of sensitive military gear have been held accountable and we can rest easier knowing that these items are not being offered up to criminals or those who would use them for nefarious purposes,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

