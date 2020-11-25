SAPD: 2 hospitalized in 3-vehicle crash in East Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to a hospital and one person was being evaluated for a possible DWI following a three-vehicle crash in east Bexar County early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1346 and North Foster Road.

According to police, the three-vehicle collision happened at a four-way stop when one of the vehicles drove through the intersection without stopping.

Police said one vehicle was on fire when the Bexar County Fire Department and EMS showed up. The SAFD, also at the scene, was able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Investigators said two people were taken to an area hospital and that one driver was being evaluated for a possible DWI. Their names and ages were not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, the Bexar County Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be filed as a result of the crash.