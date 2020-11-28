Redhead ducks return to Padre Island National Seashore for winter season

Redhead ducks have officially arrived in South Texas for the winter season.

The Padre Island National Seashore (PINS) took to social media Saturday, saying the medium-sized ducks have migrated to South Texas from the Midwest and were seen gathering at an area pond.

With this year’s rainfall being “much less on the island” compared to past years, the ducks have been hanging out in the pond next to a bird blind, which is located between the PINS headquarters and the Visitor Center, according to PINS officials.

Visitors are encouraged to come and check out the ducks from a distance. However, there are some rules that will need to be followed, according to the PINS:

Guests are encouraged to stay quiet

Stay on designated trails and behind the blinds

Do not feed wildlife

Only take photos and leave only footprints

Maintain social distance from other visitors

