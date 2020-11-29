Millions of Americans have strongly considered changing career paths during pandemic, study says

A new study from studyfinds.org shows more than half of Americans between 18 and 35-years-old have strongly considered a career change due to coronavirus lockdowns.

A majority of those wanting to change career paths are from states like California, Arizona, Illinois and Texas.

Experts say it’s because the current situation has made people want to pursue a career that is more fulfilling.

The study shows 53% of Americans are looking for a full-time job that is completely remote.

Other findings from the study show that three in five people don’t think office jobs will ever go back to normal, even after the pandemic.

Experts say 49% are looking for a career in which they feel valued.

Researchers say seeking a new career is a huge decision for many people, and with the record high unemployment numbers, there is more at risk.

Experts say one of the most successful career changes has been to a skilled trade because the demand for skilled technicians is high.

