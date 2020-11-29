Still want a visit from Santa? You can still make that happen with this free app

SAN ANTONIO – Social distancing, mask mandates and time away from relatives may describe a lot of how this holiday season may go for many across the country. However, you can still get a free virtual visit from Santa with this app.

This doesn’t look like any other Christmas before, but neither does the solution.

A company, Portable North Pole, is giving families an opportunity to have Santa drop in, virtually, during the holiday season with a free, personalized video.

The app is free and offers cinematic-quality videos for kids that includes their name and pictures, lets them play games to learn more about Christmas and can take them on multiple interactive storylines so they feel like they’re right there with Santa.

There are paid services that the app offers, but if you want to get started on your free video, click here.

