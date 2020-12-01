San Marcos police searching for two armed men involved in robbery, car theft

SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos police department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating two armed men involved in an assault and robbery of an apartment resident.

Police say the two men assaulted and robbed a resident as he was getting into his vehicle on Nov. 20 at the Grove apartment complex, 1150 E. River Ridge Parkway. The men then forced the resident into their vehicle and demanded that he tell them his apartment number.

According to police, one of the men stole the man’s keys and entered the unit and stole various items from the apartment. The men then ordered the victim out of the vehicle and stole it.

Police said one of the men left the complex in a 2006 to 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows, identical to the one used in a home invasion on Nov. 17. The Impala has an obvious dent on the hood just above the front grill on the vehicle.

The other man left the complex in the victim’s 2007 blue Chevrolet Tahoe with custom black wheels, police said.

Both vehicles fled southbound on Interstate 35 in the direction of San Antonio. Detectives believe that both vehicles are in the San Antonio area.

Investigators say that the victim was specifically targeted in this crime and he was likely the intended target of a home invasion on Nov. 17.

During that incident, police say a man kicked open the front door of an apartment at the complex and started to open bedroom doors. When he was discovered by a female resident, he pointed a gun at her and left the unit.

If you have any information about these crimes or about these men, you are asked to contact Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

