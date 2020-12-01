Do you know this man? San Antonio police need your helping tracking down this assault suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an assault case.

Police said the assault happened in the parking lot of the Grant Avenue Apartments, 3519 Grant Avenue, on the city’s North Side.

Police say at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 8, a man went up to a man he did not know and shot him, hitting him once.

The man left the scene on his bike, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website: www.sacrimestoppers.com.

