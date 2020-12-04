Student, 16, arrested after setting fire at Canyon High School, New Braunfels firefighters say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with arson after intentionally setting a fire at Canyon High School, according to the New Braunfels Fire Department.

The fire happened at 4:30 p.m., Thursday at the high school, which is located in the 1500 block of I-35 North.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that the school’s fire alarm system was activated, and there was smoke in one of the school’s hallways upon arrival.

As fire crews worked the scene, they found the fire had been coming from the inside of a bathroom in a 55-gallon plastic trash can.

The fire had already been extinguished after a staff member used a fire extinguisher.

Other school staff members had already evacuated the building, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters then worked to ventilate the hallway and clean up debris from the trash can.

No damages to school property were reported either, according to firefighters.

Officials determined the fire was intentionally set by the 16-year-old student, who was later arrested at his home in New Braunfels.

He was detained without incident and taken to the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a second-degree felony charge of arson.

Canyon High School officials issued a statement on the incident, saying they are grateful no injuries or damages resulted from the fire.

“We are fortunate that the fire was extinguished quickly, and that no one was injured and no significant damage was done to the building,” the statement read.

