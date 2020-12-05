Retired veteran hopes crooks will return military items after truck, trailer stolen

SAN ANTONIO – A military family moving across the country is now the victim of a theft in Military City, USA, and they’re working on getting their belongings back from the crooks.

Terry Kirkbide served in the U.S. Air Force for 35 and a half years before retiring. He and his wife sold their home in California and decided to move to Florida to be closer to family.

The truck and trailer that held their belongings were stolen as they slept in a hotel in San Antonio.

Kirkbide said losing his military medals, documents, and other personal items left him feeling violated. In hopes of getting them back, he’s making an offer to the suspects.

“We’re hoping that if the bad guys see this, cut the trailer loose and let someone know where it’s at. I don’t care about the truck. You can have it. I’ll even give you the pink slip to it, but I want our belongings. That’s our life that we lived,” Kirkbide said.

The couple says surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into a window of the truck before taking off.

They were set to leave for Louisiana on Friday, but they plan to stay in San Antonio for a day or so in hopes of getting their belongings back.

