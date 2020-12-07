Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 6: Leaders report 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 86,986 total COVID-19 cases and 1,397 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,021 new cases as of Sunday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The city’s total case count includes 70 backlogged cases. There were also 18 backlogged deaths reported, ranging from July 10 - November 15.

City officials also reported that 576 patients are hospitalized, 204 are in the intensive care unit and 105 are on ventilators.

There are 15% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday the case numbers are expected to increase even more this week, as it’s likely when the city will see the impact from Thanksgiving.