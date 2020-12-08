Boy, 9, airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in south Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospitalized after he was thrown off an all-terrain vehicle in south Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A father and his son were riding the ATV off the roadway when they lost control and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the boy had injuries to his upper torso.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

