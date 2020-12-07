Man, 50, hospitalized in motorcycle crash near Highway 90, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on General Hudnell Drive near Highway 90.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man injured and unresponsive in a grassy area next to a wrecked motorcycle.

The cause of the crash is not currently known. No other vehicles were said to be involved.

The motorcyclist was taken by EMS to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.