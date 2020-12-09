$4M pet ‘resort’ planned for Stone Oak area

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Jacksonville, Florida-based pet care franchise Pet Paradise will soon start building its first facility in the San Antonio area.

The company will provide pet boarding, a day camp, grooming and veterinary services at 22811 U.S. 281 North in Stone Oak. The nearly 2-acre development will include kennels, artificial turfs, swimming pools and vet clinics. It will employ up to 50 staff members with caretakers on the site 24/7.

Construction is scheduled to begin early next year with an opening estimated for early 2022. San Antonio-based Casey Development and Jacksonville firm Kasper Architects and Associates make up the project team.

“We really build them thinking about what the pets really enjoy, space, open areas —indoor and outdoor — and fun,” CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua told the Business Journal.

