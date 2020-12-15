Waiver for expired driver’s licenses, ID cards to end in April 2021

If you get a new driver’s license, identification card or license to carry card in the state of Texas, you may notice a new design.

AUSTIN, Texas – The waiver on expiration dates for driver’s licenses and identification cards that has been in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end April 14, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

The waiver, which was granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March, applied to driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Customers who need to renew are urged to make an appointment today.

DPS has reopened for appointment only amid the coronavirus pandemic and offices will be offering Saturday appointments for select services through Dec. 19. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, DPS offices are accepting appointments for renewals and replacements only of CDLs, DLs, and IDs.

DPS is offering extended office hours at participating driver’s license offices across the state, including two in San Antonio and one in New Braunfels.

Beginning Jan. 4, the driver’s license office in Leon Valley and Pat Booker Road and the office in New Braunfels will open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Current business hours at those offices are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can begin making appointments online for these new time slots immediately.

The longer office hours were implemented to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 driver license office closures in 2020.

You can also skip the visit to the office and renew online or by calling 1-866-357-3639.

In the meantime, if you have an expired driver’s license, you can download and print a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension to carry until your license is officially up to date.