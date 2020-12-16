61ºF

Want your dog on a Budweiser can? Here’s how to make your wish come true

Sorry cats, maybe next year!

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Image by Budweiser. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ST. LOUIS – It’s a dog-owner and beer drinker’s dream: a starring role on a can of Bud.

Budweiser announced Wednesday that they are teaming up with We Rate Dogs, an online social media account that rates dogs, to put some lucky pups on real cans of Budweiser.

How to enter

Respond to the thread online with a picture of your dog, or pictures -- there’s no limit on how many times you can enter!

Make sure to use #Pupweiser in your posts.

The company said a few lucky owners will get their pup’s image on a can sent directly to them.

Check out some of the company’s creations below:

