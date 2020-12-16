Want your dog on a Budweiser can? Here’s how to make your wish come true

ST. LOUIS – It’s a dog-owner and beer drinker’s dream: a starring role on a can of Bud.

Budweiser announced Wednesday that they are teaming up with We Rate Dogs, an online social media account that rates dogs, to put some lucky pups on real cans of Budweiser.

We’ve teamed up with @dog_rates to put your pups on our Holiday Buds in this thread and some of you may get a real Bud can sent to you with your pup on it!. 🐶🍺 https://t.co/mhzzngvfbj — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 16, 2020

How to enter

Respond to the thread online with a picture of your dog, or pictures -- there’s no limit on how many times you can enter!

Make sure to use #Pupweiser in your posts.

The company said a few lucky owners will get their pup’s image on a can sent directly to them.

Check out some of the company’s creations below:

We hope the bosses like this one. pic.twitter.com/RKo4tLkLcF — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 16, 2020

Related:

Sit, stay, crack open a cold one? Busch’s latest brew let’s dogs do just that