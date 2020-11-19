Sit, stay, crack open a cold one? Busch’s latest brew let’s dogs do just that

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Need a drinking buddy? Don’t count out your buddy with a wagging tail just yet.

Busch Beer has a drink made special for man’s best friend and some new gear for the both of you as well.

The beer company says its dog brew is made from bone broth and is made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water and pork broth to provide your dog with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system.

The company said bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients.

Can I drink it too?

The bone broth is made for a dog’s refined palate, but you can take a swig. Though the company says you may find it pretty bland.

Is there any alcohol in this?

There is no alcohol or hops added to the Busch Dog Brew. The company said alcohol and hops are toxic for dogs, which is why they created the special bone broth.

Where can I get some?

Dog Brew will only be sold online, but can be shipped to all states in the country.

For more information and to purchase your own pack of Dog Brew by Busch, click here.

