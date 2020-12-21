STAAMP Allergy to administer 500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Allergy and Asthma Medical Professionals, also known as STAAMP Allergy, will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 500 health care professionals.

“We are working hard to meet the needs of the community. Our population has been hit hard by this pandemic and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and we have to trust in the scientists and health experts and take this crucial vaccine,” said Dr. Erika Gonzalez, CEO and Medical Director at STAAMP Allergy.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services selected STAAMP as an official COVID-19 vaccine administration site. The clinic is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization on Friday.

The vaccine will be administered in phases throughout the state of Texas, with health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities at the front of the line. The next phase will include high-risk patients.

STAAMP says it’s working with more than 20 local clinics and organizations to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers. It will also be administering it to San Antonio school nurses.

STAAMP is one of a handful of entities on the list to get a portion of the 30,000 doses of Moderna vaccines headed for Bexar County this week. You can see the full list of other sites getting the vaccine by clicking here.