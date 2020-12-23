KSAT.com’s most-read story in 2020 has nothing to do with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – This was a year unlike any other. Find more stories wrapping up 2020 here.

It’s obvious that COVID-19 dominated the news this year, with good reason. And, not to toot our own horn, but KSAT reporters did a lot of great reporting on the subject. So, we were all a little bemused to find out what the most-read story was on the KSAT website in 2020.

First, we should say that people were consuming news at an unprecedented rate on KSAT.com. We are proud to have provided important information to our neighbors and community during the pandemic. But having said that, only four of our top 10 most-read stories of the year were related to COVID-19. Turns out, there were still a lot of other interesting news stories this year.

But we think you’d probably never be able to guess our most-read story.

Top Story of 2020:

In a year of bad news, people who visited our website in 2020 most wanted to read about how to create a Facebook avatar. You read that right, this story reached viewers by the millions. Back in May, Facebook came out with a new avatar feature and it seems everyone wanted to create one. This article gave a step-by-step tutorial on how to create one.

So, it just goes to show that KSAT.com has something for everyone whether you’re looking for health news, money-saving information, crime stories or, yes, even information about how to create a Facebook avatar.

Read also: