‘I can’t handle it anymore’: San Antonio restaurant owner worries his business is on the line amid COVID-19 surge

SAN ANTONIO – Neptor Gudiel is struggling to keep his restaurant, Machu Picchu Peruvian Grill, alive as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the Alamo City.

Gudiel said business, located off Bandera Road, was booming for two years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to new challenges for the owner.

“I can’t handle it anymore,” he said.

Gudiel was forced to reduce his staff of five to just him and one other person, and he’s cut back on the hours of operation.

To keep up with social distancing guidelines within his small business, Gudiel has limited the number of occupants to 12.

“I don’t how to survive another month like that. It’s really tough for us,” he said.

According to an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott, if staffed hospital beds in trauma service areas reach or exceed a 15% threshold for seven consecutive days, it could mean more regulations for businesses. The order states that businesses will have to reduce their occupancy from 75% to 50%.

Eric Epley, executive director of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, said hospital numbers in Bexar County are on the rise and aren’t slowing down.

“My sense is that we will continue to see a steady climb of all the numbers,” Epley said.

Epley said if the trend continues, the number of hospitalizations could soon pass July’s statistics.

Epley said more than 685 nurses and clinical staff were brought in to help, and an additional 250 have been requested.

However, with another holiday looming around the corner, he urges people to take the virus seriously.

“Stay home and wear a mask if you’re out,” Epley said.

Gudiel said he has been able to get by with to-go orders and serving one or two tables a day. He believes the next few days are crucial to the survival of his business.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said.