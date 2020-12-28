BCSO deputy arrested for assaulting spouse for second time, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of assaulting his spouse earlier this year has been arrested again on another assault charge, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

John Paul Garza, 31, has been charged with continuous violence against a family member and violation of a protective order, third-degree felonies, booking records show. He was arrested at 2 a.m. Monday.

During a news conference Monday morning, Salazar said the same victim, who was partially clothed, ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but Salazar said the woman had blood evidence on her clothing and that Garza allegedly removed her clothes in an attempt to cover up evidence.

“This assault the second time around was a lot more violent than the first,” Salazar said.

On Feb 6, Garza was arrested on a charge of assault bodily injury-married. When officers arrived at the scene in North Bexar County that night, Garza had already fled, BCSO said.

He was later located and placed under arrest, and BCSO announced that he would be placed under administrative leave.

Salazar said Monday that Garza, a patrol deputy, was in the process of being terminated. Garza has not performed any deputy duties since February and has been on unpaid administrative leave.

Salazar said Garza’s internal file included a violent interaction with an inmate in 2013 that Garza instigated and then lied about on a polygraph.

He was hired by the office in July 2012.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

