Defenders Debrief: What BCSO is doing to reduce number of deputy DWI arrests

SAN ANTONIO – The Defenders' Dillion Collier joins GMSA@9 to discuss what the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is doing to reduce the number of deputy DWI arrests.

“At some point, you just gotta say ‘stop,’ draw the line in the sand, and say ‘we’re not tolerating it anymore,’” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar, who has repeatedly said he would “cut them out like a cancer” after deputies run afoul of the law, contends that 2018 was the tipping point of having to address drunk-driving issues within the agency’s rank and file.

