SAPD: Racers allegedly cause multi-vehicle accident on Loop 410 on Northwest Side

San Antonio police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, on the main lanes of eastbound Loop 410 near the Callaghan Road exit.

SAN ANTONIO – Several people including two children were injured during a multi-vehicle crash allegedly caused by racers on Loop 410 on the Northwest Side, according to police.

San Antonio police said the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the main lanes of eastbound Loop 410 near the Callaghan Road exit.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear, but a sergeant at the scene said racers caused eight vehicles to crash.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was the first vehicle to crash, followed by a black sedan and a pile-up began.

Police said several people including the children were treated by emergency medical services at the scene. No one was seriously injured.

It is unknown how many of the vehicles were involved in the alleged racing.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS made the scene.

San Antonio police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, on the main lanes of eastbound Loop 410 near the Callaghan Road exit. (KSAT)

