Driver faces possible DWI charge after two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is facing a possible DWI charge following a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side that injured four people, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., Sunday, on Camino Bandera and Bandera Road.

Police said one driver failed to yield to the right of way of another vehicle and caused the crash. The driver was taken to University Hospital for a head injury.

The two other passengers inside the vehicle were also taken to University Hospital for minor injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash sustained a minor injury to his arm and was treated on scene, according to officials.

Officials said the driver who failed to yield to the other vehicle could face charges for DWI and narcotics possession; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

