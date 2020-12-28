Man found fatally beaten at student village near UTSA, police say

San Antonio police officers investigate a fatal beating on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Tetro Student Village in the 7000 block of N. Loop 1604 W.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is detained following a fight on Sunday night at a student housing complex on the Northwest Side, according to police.

San Antonio police officers arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. in the Tetro Student Village in the 7000 block of N. Loop 1604 W., not far from Babcock Road and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

According to an SAPD sergeant, two male roommates in their 20s got into a fight that started in the apartment unit but made its way into the parking lot.

Officers found one man on the ground with severe head injuries but no weapon, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was standing by the curb was detained by police. Authorities said he may face a murder charge pending the outcome of the investigation.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: