San Antonio police working to piece together shooting that left one man hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating an overnight shooting where a man said he was shot in one location but officials later discovered he lied.

The man claims he was shot about two miles away along the frontage road of North Loop 1604 East, but ended up off Madison Oak Drive while trying to drive himself to the hospital.

Police said the man claims he was driving west on the frontage road when a car pulled next to him and began to fire a gun. He told police he doesn’t recall what type of vehicle was involved and wasn’t able to describe the suspects.

The only piece of evidence the man was able to provide to police was that it happened while he was driving past a sports pub near Hardy Oak Boulevard.

Authorities said the man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to recover from the incident.

Officials believe there’s more to this story, as the claims made by the victim are conflicting.

Investigators plan to visit the man in the hospital as the investigation continues.

