SAPD: Suspects unable to steal money from ATM ditch truck with broken chains still attached

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects who they say attempted to break into a Chase Bank ATM early Monday morning.

The attempted theft was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Colony Drive, not far from Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10.

According to SAPD, the suspects possibly used two to three vehicles in the attempt, including one that was stolen out of Von Ormy.

They were able to use a chain to pull off the security bars and a padlock, but they were unable to get into the safe holding the cash, police said.

A possible suspect vehicle was left in a car wash in the same parking lot. Another vehicle ditched further down the road was found still running with a broken chain attached to the bumper.

SAPD was on the scene to investigate.

