Fiesta San Antonio Commission working with public health expert in planning for 2021 celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta San Antonio Commission said it will be working with a public health expert as the organization moves forward with plans to host Fiesta 2021, currently set for April 15-25.

Organizers said Dr. Martin “Marty” Makary is a professor of health policy at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, a professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an expert on public health policy.

“Fiesta is an important community tradition,” Makary said in a released statement. “The safety of attendees, volunteers and staff are an important prerequisite.”

Makary has assisted H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs with their decision making to address COVID-19 related issues, according to the organization.

“The health and safety of Fiesta’s 2.5 million+ guests, 75,000+ volunteers, 100+ participating member organizations (PMOs), and many other supporters remain the commission’s No. 1 priority, which is why the Fiesta San Antonio Commission sought the expert advice from Dr. Makary,” the organization said in a released statement. “In consultation with city of San Antonio and Metro Health officials and Dr. Makary, the commission’s goal is to provide its PMOs support to assist them in their decision-making process. Because each Fiesta event is unique, the commission is providing opportunities for many PMOs to interact with Dr. Makary so they can determine their own needs and plans for Fiesta 2021.”

The commission stated it “would love for Fiesta 2021 to occur in April with 100% capacity at all of the official Fiesta events, but understands the challenges that still exist for the city” and participating member organizations.

“The commission certainly advocates for safe and responsible behavior as outlined by Metro Health, CDC, City of San Antonio and Bexar County,” Baltazar (Walter) Serna, the commission’s president, said in a released statement. “If we work together, now, to successfully implement COVID-19 safety protocols, i.e., mask wearing, social distancing, etc., we believe Fiesta events will occur in 2021.”

The commission added that with Makary’s insight and support, it will work with the city and Metro Health officials and the participating member organizations to develop plans to celebrate Fiesta 2021 in a safe and healthy manner.

