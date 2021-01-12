Tip leads to arrest of driver allegedly involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A tip has helped San Antonio police catch up with a man who they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

They arrested Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 28, Monday afternoon on a charge of failure to stop and render aid involving death.

An arrest warrant affidavit says an anonymous tipster identified him as the driver involved in the crash Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of Bandera Road.

Fred Cameron, 61, was hit and killed as he crossed Bandera Road, heading for his apartment complex.

Although the driver did not stop, the affidavit says investigators did find evidence at the scene including chips of black paint and broken pieces of the truck.

It says at some point after the crash, the tipster called police offering them Rodriguez’s name.

Later, they were able to use a GPS tracker to find the pickup.

The affidavit says the truck was undergoing repairs at an auto shop owned by one of Rodriguez’s relatives.

However, it says police do not believe the relative knew anything about the deadly crash.

Just prior to Rodriguez’s arrest, homicide investigators learned he was planning to leave the country, the affidavit says.