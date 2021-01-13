Police identify pedestrian fatally struck along I-10 in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck while crossing an Interstate 10 frontage road in Boerne has been identified.

The Boerne Police Department said Daniel Chapman, 70, was found unconscious after the crash on Monday at the intersection of SH 46 West and the Interstate 10 eastbound frontage road.

Boerne police and emergency medical technicians performed life-saving measures, but Chapman was later pronounced dead.

Police said Chapman crossed in front of a car that drove through a green light on the access road.

The 19-year-old driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene. She was not injured, police said.

No charges are expected to be filed but the investigation is ongoing.

