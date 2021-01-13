Woman injured following DWI crash in Stone Oak, 1 arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured and another woman was arrested following a crash at a Stone Oak intersection Tuesday evening.
San Antonio police responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road.
Police said the driver of a white Infiniti G35 that was traveling eastbound on Stone Oak Parkway ran a red light and struck a BMW that was in the intersection.
The Infinity hit the passenger’s side of the BMW and pushed it over a curb and down an embankment, police said.
A 38-year-old female passenger in the BMW suffered a fractured pelvis. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Infinity, identified as 36-year-old Natalie Chapman, was found to be intoxicated and arrested on a charge of intoxication assault, according to SAPD.
