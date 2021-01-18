Black residue in ice machine leads to low score at San Antonio convenience store

Pik-Nik Foods is located in the 900 block of Division Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store south of downtown was cited last month after racking up a list of health code violations including black residue in its ice machine.

Pik-Nik Foods, located in the 900 block of Division Avenue, was also written up for having no hot water at its hand sink and for having food residue on some equipment, including its drink station.

The store received a health score of 80.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Delligatti’s Sandwich Shop, 13465 Wetmore Rd., 100

Moreno’s Grocery, 4103 Commercial Ave., 99

Ding How Chinese Restaurant, 4531 NW Loop 410, 98

Brickyard BBQ, 8222 Wurzbach Rd., 97

Hometown Burger, 11910 Blanco Rd., 96

Lone Star Cafe, 237 Losoya, 95

Taqueria Los Altenos, 3023 S. Presa St., 94

Fish City Grill, 18130 U.S. 281 North, 92

Jamie’s Mexican Restaurant, 2530 S. W.W. White Rd., 92

China Rose, 2535 SW Military Dr., 90

Fred’s Fish Fry, 515 West Ave., 90

Guillermo’s, 618 McCullough Ave., 90

Taqueria San Juan, 11015 Poteet Jourdanton Fwy., 89

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1511 SW Military Dr., 87

La Popular Bakery, 4235 Culebra Rd., 87

Tip Top Cafe, 2814 Fredericksburg Rd., 86

El Torero Restaurant, 3407 S. Presa St., 85

Patty’s Taco House, 2422 S. Hackberry St., 85

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, 1303 S. Hackberry St., 83

TL Orchid, 116 Broadway, 82

Pik Nik Foods, 930 Division, 80

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

