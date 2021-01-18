New data shows more people are moving to Texas during ‘Reverse Gold Rush’

More people are leaving California and moving to states like Texas.

Even one of the most wealthy celebrities, Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla fame, has recently moved here.

According to a recent story published in the San Francisco Chronicle, new data from moving equipment company U-Haul shows far more trucks left California than entered in 2020.

The state ranks last on the company’s list of migration growth for 2020.

So who ranks first?

In this “Reverse Gold Rush,” the U-Haul survey showed most people are going to Tennessee.

Texas ranks second, followed by Florida, Ohio and Arizona.

U-Haul says this is the first time Tennessee has been number one, and the fifth time Texas has been number two.

Texas had the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks for three consecutive years, before Florida flipped the order and became first last year.

U-Haul executives say Tennessee is similar to Texas in that it has no state income tax, is very business-friendly, and has plenty of job options.

“Growth States” are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year.

The data is compiled using more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions.

States like Colorado, Missouri, and Nevada were also high on the list.

Joining California at the bottom are states that include Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland and Louisiana.

Read also: