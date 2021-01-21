Having poor gut health can put you at risk of more severe outcomes if you have COVID-19, scientific review shows

Countless Americans have poor gut health and they don’t even know it.

This is important because health experts say your gut is where 80-percent of your immune system lives and where most of serotonin is located, which is the hormone that controls your mood.

A new scientific review shows that having poor gut health can put you at risk of more severe outcomes if you have COVID-19.

So how do you start to improve your gut health?

A review just published in the scientific journal M-Bio also found those who had more serious cases of COVID-19 also tended to have gastrointestinal symptoms. The review says that poor gut health could allow COVID-19 to spread to more organs faster.

So what can you do to improve it?

Experts at Johns Hopkins medicine say, first: eat the right foods. They say most American’s fiber intake is half of what it should be.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, and vegetables provides the fiber that builds good bacteria and gut health.

Next, get more sleep.

Lack of sleep is linked to obesity and that can set you up for various digestive disorders.

Finally, exercise more.

Moving your body, whether through running, sports, or other activities is the best way to ward off digestive problems. Experts suggest you should also get help if you have anxiety or depression as there is often a brain-gut connection.

As with anything, always talk with your doctor or other health provider to make sure you get on a plan that is right for you.