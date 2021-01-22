Motorcyclist killed in racing incident on Loop 410 identified by authorities

Bikers were racing before deadly Loop 410 crash involving 18-wheeler, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash caused by racing on Monday night.

Wassim Mokrani, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered during the wreck in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410, not far from Interstate 37, according to authorities.

San Antonio police said Mokrani and another biker, 24-year-old Jeremiah Matthew Lerma, were racing on Loop 410 just before the crash. At some point, they collided and both lost control of their bikes.

Mokrani slid underneath cables dividing northbound and southbound lanes, struck one of the metal poles, and slid into a light pole, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight on Tuesday.

Lerma has been charged with racing resulting in death, according to SAPD.

He suffered broken a broken leg and a dislocated wrist and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. His image has not been released.

Police said the two men were in a motorcycle club.

An 18-wheeler lost control and rolled over at the scene but the driver was not seriously injured.

Read also: