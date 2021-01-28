Hobby Lobby to stop offering 40%-off coupon, officials said

Hobby Lobby confirmed a rumor on Wednesday that their 40%-off coupons are going the way of the dodo bird.

Officials with the retail chain responded to a Facebook post saying that as of Feb. 28, Hobby Lobby will no longer be offering the popular coupon in stores or online.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day. This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon,” officials said.

This comment didn’t sit well with the majority of social media users who responded with comments calling the decision “dumb.”

Hobby Lobby enthusiasts are likely familiar with the discount which gives shoppers a 40% discount off any one item at regular price, once a week, with a few exceptions.

“It is always our intent to provide you with beyond compare service, great prices and the best selection,” Hobby Lobby officials said on Facebook. “We appreciate your understanding during this period of transition and thank you for your continued business.”

Ad

There are currently more than 900 retail Hobby Lobby stores including seven in the San Antonio area.

The company has not specified what changes shoppers can expect after the coupon is discontinued.

Related: