WATCH: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets COVID-19 vaccine

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, center, talks to his players during a time out in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 121-101. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – At age 72, Gregg Popovich is considered to be high risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus so the Spurs head coach has taken steps to protect himself and others around him.

Popovich is featured in a new NBA public service announcement that encourages people to get vaccinated if given the opportunity to do so.

In the PSA, Coach Pop is given the vaccine and discusses its importance to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. Popovich, whose birthday is Thursday, is the oldest head coach in the league.

“I’m going to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot. It will keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe,” Popovich says in the video.

Popovich also adds that “wearing masks is important” and getting the vaccine “does give you an added level of assurance.”

Former NBA center and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also joined the league’s campaign to help spread the message and hopefully calm fears or concerns people may have about taking the vaccine.

“Science-wise, it’s a no brainer,” Popovich said. “It’s the right thing to do so we can all get on track again. Let’s do this together.”

The NBA and the players union has not decided whether it will mandate its players to get vaccinated, but hopes the campaign will encourage it.

You can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine here or visit CDC.gov.

