1 adult, 3 juveniles charged with capital murder after man dies from gunshot wound, officials say

Jason Martinez, 17, is charged for capital murder following a homicide in Hays County.

BUDA, Texas – Three juveniles and one adult are in custody and charged with capital murder in connection with a recent homicide in Buda, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Martinez, 17, who is charged as an adult, and three juveniles are all from Austin and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Giancarlo Perez, officials said.

This comes after Perez, of Buda, was found around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 21, in the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a previous KSAT report.

The four arrests were “the result of numerous witness interviews” in Hays County and in Austin, according to the HCSO. Martinez is still in custody and his bond has not yet been set.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

