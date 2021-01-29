Cowboy Breakfast sees big changes due to pandemic, delivers tacos to San Antonio non-profits

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio tradition is seeing some big changes this year.

The annual Cowboys Breakfast has been the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic organizers had to cook up something different.

Typically, thousands of people would be lining up for the public breakfast in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall while watching the preparation. But for 2021, the preparation has moved to Beethoven Maennerchor in the 400 block of Pereida Street and the event this year will not be open to the public.

Chefs instead are serving this year’s meals to several non-profits in honor of those who serve the San Antonio community. Roughly 700 tacos will be made and delivered to the local organizations.

The Cowboy Breakfast has also helped raise over $200,000 in scholarships to various non-profits, and $5,000 will be donated to the St. Philip’s Culinary Arts Program.

Organizers say that while the event may not be open to the public, they do encourage people to celebrate at home with the hashtag, #CowboyBreakfast2021.

