BCSO: Man shot, injured by deputies after making threats with fake gun during high-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was shot and injured by deputies after leading them on a high-speed chase and threatening them with a fake gun, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m., Saturday, on Enrique Barrera Parkway and Westfield.

Deputies said the man was driving recklessly at Five Palms Drive and Military Drive when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the man wouldn’t pull over and led deputies on a chase, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sherifff Javier Salazar said the man pointed his fake but realistic weapon toward deputies during the chase from inside of his vehicle.

The man was eventually cornered by deputies at Enrique Barrera Parkway and Westfield when he got out of the vehicle and continued to aim his fake weapon toward them, according to Salazar.

Sheriff Javier Salazar provides details regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 6500 Block of Westfield, located in West San Antonio.

Deputies responded by returning fire at the driver, striking him in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Sheriff Salazar said the man’s license plate or vehicle or both may be stolen. It’s unclear at this time.

His identity has not yet been released and charges are still pending.

