Driver detained after crashing vehicle into South Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was detained after he crashed his vehicle into a South Side bar late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at Splach bar in the 900 block of Nogalitos, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, the man drove his vehicle through a brick wall and into the bar.

Police said nobody inside was hurt. Neither the male driver nor a female passenger inside the car was injured.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

The male driver was detained by officers on suspicion of DWI, police said.