Texas secession bill formally filed in state legislature

After weeks of touting his secession bill on social media, State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, formally filed the proposed legislation on Friday, which would give Texans a chance to explore opting out of the union in a referendum.

Biedermann began talking about the potential “Texit” in early December, saying it’s his response to a federal government that is “out of control and does not represent the values of Texans.”

In a news release published after he filed the bill, Biedermann said HB-1359 would not allow for “immediate independence,” but create a referendum that, if approved, would lead to the creation of a committee that would develop a plan for secession.

“For decades, the promises of America and our individual liberties have been eroding,” Biedermann said in a statement. “It is now time that the People of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future. This is not a left or right political issue. Let Texans Vote!”

The bill is unlikely to pass and has already been rebuked by fellow Republicans, including State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Dallas.

Based on what you’ve said the bill does, it seems like the most anti-American bill I’ve seen in my 4+ terms in the Texas House. It’s a disgrace to the Lone Star State. The very definition of seditious. A true embarrassment. And you should be ashamed of yourself for filing it. https://t.co/xQOqDi80qj — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) January 17, 2021

Biedermann said a petition he created in support of the bill garnered more than 12,000 signatures.

Wow. Last night alone we received over 3,000 petitions signatures, taking us over 12,000! I am grateful for the support. Reach out to your legislators & spread the word with your friends & family. How quickly can we get to 20,000? #texit #txlege Sign here: https://t.co/TauSdT3Jvb pic.twitter.com/VSOG79y6m4 — Kyle Biedermann (@KyleBiedermann) January 28, 2021

Texans have wondered about secession before, but in reality, it’s very unlikely to occur. It would not only be controversial, but potentially illegal.

In 1868, the Supreme Court maintained that Texas is in an “indissoluble relation” when it became part of the United States.

Biedermann is no stranger to controversy.

The state representative attended the Washington D.C. rally on Jan. 6 held by former President Donald Trump, which later led to an insurrection and a breach of the Capitol.

The representative was once photographed at a Halloween party in a “gay Hitler” costume based on a Saturday Night Live character. After he was elected, he asked Islamic leaders to fill out a survey on their beliefs, asking if they supported terrorist organizations. Muslim and interfaith groups called the stunt “misleading and intimidating.”