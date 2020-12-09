Texit? State representative will file bill to allow Texas to secede from the United States

Claiming that the federal government is “out of control and does not represent the values of Texans,” a state representative from the Hill Country wants to give Texans the option to opt out of the union.

District 73 Rep. Kyle Biedermann told his supporters on Facebook that he plans to file a bill allowing for a referendum on secession.

The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to... Posted by Kyle Biedermann on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Biedermann said the proposal aligns with the Texas Constitution, which states that Texans have the right to reform or abolish their government.

Biedermann did not offer more specifics on the bill, which has yet to be filed, online records show.

Texans have wondered about secession before, but in reality, it’s very unlikely to occur. It would not only be controversial, but potentially illegal.

In 1868, the Supreme Court maintained that Texas is in an “indissoluble relation” when it became part of the United States.

Biedermann is no stranger to controversy.

The representative was once photographed at a Halloween party in a “gay Hitler” costume based on a Saturday Night Live character. After he was elected, he asked Islamic leaders to fill out a survey on their beliefs, asking if they supported terrorist organizations. Muslim and interfaith groups called the stunt “misleading and intimidating.”

The legislative session will convene in January.